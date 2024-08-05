Her Mother-In-Law Flaunted Her Expensive Purchases And Trips To Make Her Jealous, So Her Parents Took Her And Her Husband On Vacation To Return The Jealousy

Sometimes getting along with your in-laws can be a real challenge.

What are you supposed to do if your mother-in-law is trying to make you jealous with her trips and purchases?

That is what the lady in this story is dealing with, but she gets the last laugh.

MIL tried to make us jealous but ended up getting jealous herself I was going to post this on JustNoMIL but feel like it fits better here.

Oh boy.

MIL has always been bitter that “I took her son away from her”. She’s the queen of negging and I am often her number one target. She loves to make me jealous- sends pictures of her new cars, sends pictures of her new house, sends pictures of her designer handbags etc saying “isn’t it great I can afford all this?”. MIL didn’t invite us on vacation last summer. She invited and paid for her other son, his gf AND the gf’s sister to go.

What a piece of work.

She bought them designer souvenirs and sent us pictures every day of their vacation captioned, “I bet you’re so jealous”. Not 3 months after she excluded us from her vacation, my parents invited us on their vacation. We accepted.

She can’t be happy for you?

MIL was FURIOUS. Jealousy is not a good look on her. She threw a tantrum saying that she was losing her little boy and that she “wanted to be the best mom in the world”. She was so jealous that my mother is getting more attention than her. She cried about how she never sees us and how we’ve always “shown blatant favouritism” towards my parents.

She will freak out!

The best bit of all this – it was at this moment SO decided to tell her that we are moving 5 hours away…to my parent’s city.

