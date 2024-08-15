She Slipped And Fell And Her Downstairs Neighbor’s Baby Woke Up. Now They’re Asking For Money As Punishment For A Completely Innocent Accident.

Living in an apartment building with thin walls is always a challenge, especially when your neighbors have a baby.

AITA for not buying things for my neighbor with a baby after waking up her baby? I live in an apartment building with very thin walls and floors. We know our downstairs neighbors and that they have an infant. Because of this, we’re always very meticulous when it comes to how hard we walk as it’s extremely easy for one hard foot step to shake the entire apartment. I started taking a new medication lately and one of the side effects of it is dizziness, which has been a lot for me. I’m also very anemic as of lately, as I order vitamin supplements that I’ve been out of for a week.

Yesterday I was sitting at my table and spilled my water onto the floor. When I got up to clean up the water, I got dizzy, lost my balance and slipped on the water. I fell really hard, and I knew it probably made a huge sound. About 15 minutes later as I’m putting band aids on my elbow and knee, I get a call from my downstairs neighbor. She began yelling at me, asking me what that huge thud was and how I woke her baby up from his nap. I apologized profusely and explained to her the fact that I fell and how I fell and that next time I’ll be way more careful than I was when it comes to doing something that could cause me to slip and/or fall.

She kept on rambling about how furious she was, and how her baby’s health is important, and how she wanted a break etc etc etc. She then tells me that she wants me to walk to the store and buy her formula, diapers, and a toy. She specified that she wanted me to use my own money as it’s part of “my punishment” for waking up her baby. I would like to point out that I’m a minor. It’s also 20 degrees and snowing right now. I was so taken aback that I just said that I wasn’t going to do that, and sorry one more time and hung up in her face.

I ended up telling my mom and step father. They said that ultimately she was out of line for talking to me the way she did but that I needed to be more careful and that I shouldn’t have fell so hard, as well as I should have been more careful around my water. I tried to explain to them that I have no control over how hard I fall but they just shrugged. They’re handling it with her now but regardless, AITA?

