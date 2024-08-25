Her Neighbor’s Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking, So She Refused To Let The Owner Sleep Until She Did Something About It

I love dogs with all my heart, but even I can admit that pooches who bark all night and all day can drive people nuts.

Neighbor‘s barking dog. “Was living in one of the original single wides while building our house. There was a good amount of snow on the ground and it was about 3* at night. Every sound was amplified! Neighbor‘s dog was an outside dog with a heated house. It barked all the time!

If a dog barks for 5 minutes or longer you can log it. When you turn the log in, a judge can charge them $50 per incident. I was up to 20-30 logs a day lasting 5 minutes to a couple hours. I wasn’t even home all day! She was super poor and I didn’t want to go this route. After 3 weeks of my husband and I getting no sleep, we had begun to fight a LOT and I wasn’t getting anything done because of being sleep deprived. I was daydreaming of tackling the dog and putting a shock collar on it.

In the end, EVERY time the dog barked at night I would put on a sweatshirt, crunch crunch crunch my way to her house, and bang on the door until she answered. Her: WHAT?! Me: Your dog’s barking. Her: Oh, I didn’t hear him. Me: …. (turn and leave) By the third time she answered her door. Me: Your dog’s barking. Her: why do you keep doing this?! Me: It’s not my dog. It’s yours. If I’m up because it’s barking, so are you. I haven’t slept in over 3 weeks. This is how neighbors get murdered. It took her 4 nights to break and do something about her dog. A couple times I had to pound on the door for several minutes with my breath freezing in my lungs, but it was worth it!

