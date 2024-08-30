Her New Manager Wouldn’t Allow Her The Paid Time Off To Attend Court, So She Worked The System And Took It Anyway

Some managers are super uppity for no apparent reason. It may be a power trip. Who knows!

Under informed Manager vs employee/police In the UK if you are required to attend court, you are allowed to take unpaid days off. The courts will then reimburse your basic pay, this is to encourage attendance from witnesses and victims.

Taking the formal route got OP nowhere fast.

I explained this to my new Care Manager Joanne, who was under-qualified, but she was adamant that I needed to submit leave despite Policy stating what I tried to tell her. I only requested Tuesday night off before court but because of her behaviour I took all that I was entitled to. Day before and the day off of court. So I didn’t turn up for my shifts, no one even attempted to call me and I went to court on Wednesday.

But she knew she could play hardball without consequence.

Nothing mentioned about failing to attend two shifts – surprise! She called me out in a letter, but I gave it back to her in person because I couldn’t be disciplined for following the policy. She didn’t last long there.

Here’s what people are saying.

No, because then she would keep pulling this nonsense. Adhering to policy is more effective and safer.

I’m Canadian and can confirm! But we’d probably apologize after.

What makes me laugh is that this looks like a troll to me, but they didn’t get any responses. Troll fail.

Isn’t it sad that we’re conditioned to think that practicing our rights is seen as malice?

What is Joanne’s deal?

