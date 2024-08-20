Her Sister Said No Ice Cream Before Lunch, But Things Got Messy When They Tried Buying It Anyway

Ice cream has a funny way of bringing out the kid in all of us—and sometimes the drama, too!

AITA for telling my husband not to buy my niece an ice cream? Earlier in the day my niece asked her mum (my sister) if she could have an ice cream. My sister said she couldn’t have one until after lunch. But we still hadn’t had lunch when my daughter saw an ice cream shop and asked my husband for one.

My niece didn’t hear her ask as she was up ahead with my son and my husband did offer to get ice cream for all of the kids. I told him not to as from past experience I assumed my sister would be upset at him for undermining her parenting. So he took only our daughter to get ice cream.

She’s only 4 so she made a bit of a mess and my dad asked her about the stain on her dress and she told him that she and her dad had ice cream. My niece overheard, which obviously didn’t go down well as my niece was told there would be no ice cream until after lunch. My sister originally was blaming my husband for my niece crying so I told her I told him not to buy her one. Now she’s angry at me and making wild accusations like me not wanting things to be fair between our kids.

My husband did end up taking everyone for dessert after lunch but my sister still isn’t acting normal with me. AITA?

