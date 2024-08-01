She Got A New Puppy And Had To Go Out Of Town, So She Asked Her Sister To Watch It. But When She Got Back She Discovered Her Sister Had Stolen It And Was Going To Sell It.

Stealing another person’s dog is an unforgivable offense in my eyes.

AITA for threatening to call the police after my older sister stole my dog? “I (22, f) have wanted a German Shepherd since I was a little girl. My mother was very adopt-don’t-shop, which was amazing for her, not so nice for little me when I wanted such a specific breed. I’ve lived with high school sweetheart / long term boyfriend for about three years now and a few months ago we came to the conclusion we were going to buy one.

We found a reputable breeder, and bought a little female puppy for a hell-of a price. I named her Constance, and she’s my pride and joy. Two weeks ago, me and my boyfriend needed to go out of town for three days so we could visit his dying grandmother. I asked my older sister (28) to visit the dog daily, for 15 bucks a day. All she would need to do is feed her, water her and take her outside (obviously we expected accidents but were going to try and stop it for the most part).

When we returned, after having checked in with my sister daily and being under the guise we’d be seeing our puppy, we found that she was gone! Immediately, I called my sister and she immediately broke down and said she had taken the puppy. I asked her what her plan was, and she told me she was going to sell her (and that we were negligent owners)! My heart broke. I’ve never lost all my trust in someone. I drove to my mom’s house, as that’s who my older sister is staying with and got Constance back.

I told my older sister I would call the police on her if she ever showed up at my house again, and I didn’t want contact with her. I’m uncertain what she told my mother and father, and my younger teenage brother but both my parents think I’m a total ******* for threatening to call the police on her. I didn’t truly mean it, but I genuinely don’t think I will ever get over this. My younger brother is mostly indifferent, but thinks I overreacted. I dont even know what to say?! My boyfriend and friends are on my side but my family means a lot to me so I need unbiased opinions. AITA?”

Am I crazy or are the people in the comments treating pets like they’re children.

Yes, you can leave a dog alone for a few days as long as somebody checks in on it. People do it ALL THE TIME.

Reddit is sometimes too much, y’all!

