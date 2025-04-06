Woman Was Scolded For Clocking Out Past Her Shift Despite Covering For A Late Employee, So Now She Leaves On Time And Leaves The Gym Unattended

The worst kind of boss looks only at the problem and never at the solution.

This woman worked overnight shifts at a gym and often covered for absent and late coworkers.

Her boss scolded her for staying past her shift without knowing the reason behind it.

So she decided to do exactly what he told her to do regardless of the consequences.

Clock out exactly at the end of my shift? Okay! I work overnights at a well known gym franchise. My typical shift is 10 pm to 6 am. Usually, there is always supposed to be 2 people at night shift together, but lately, my coworkers have been calling off a lot. This caused me to be in the gym alone all night.

My coworker, let’s call her Sam, comes in at 6 am when I get off. Here’s the problem, Sam doesn’t usually come in on time. She is usually always 10 to 15 minutes late. Since Sam comes in late, I tend to have to stay clocked in past 6 am.

Additionally, since I’m usually alone at night, I can’t get any important tasks done until Sam comes in. My boss noticed my time cards. He got very upset that I haven’t been clocking out right at 6 am. He made me feel really crappy despite constantly being on the blunt end of all his scheduling messes.

So, I told him “Okay, I will leave exactly at 6 am.” And that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been leaving the gym entirely unattended until someone gets there, and most of the time, no one does for a while.

So now, members are confused. My manager doesn’t know what to do considering he is the one who scolded me for staying past 6 am. He thought that I would just clock out and stay, off the clock, but why would I do that? I was not going to take the fall for someone else consistently being late. He won’t fire me or write me up because this is technically what he wanted.

This is what happens when you enforce a rule without thinking through the consequences.

