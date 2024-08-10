His Brother Ate In Front Of Him When He Was Fasting For A Blood Test, So He Returned The Favor After He Had Dental Surgery

Anyone who has a brother or sister is probably an expert at purposely getting on their siblings’ nerves.

But some behavior crosses the fine line between having harmless fun and being just plain mean. At least it did for the person in this story.

Check out what his brother did to him while he was fasting for a blood test.

My brother thought it would be good to taunt me when i couldn’t eat. I had to get fasting blood tests done, so I couldn’t eat/drink anything other then water or ice for 12-24 hours. My brother went out of his way to eat things in front of me: candy bars, MY favorite chips, sending me pics of him eating dinner.

Some people might call what happened next fate or karma.

But he went to the dentist yesterday for surgery. He can’t eat anything but protein shakes and meal replacer milks. I’m buying so many snacks that i know he loves so I can sit in his house and eat them: Cheetos, candy, McDonald’s burger and fries. I don’t even like some of them!

The satisfaction was well worth the expenses.

But he deserves it. I will begrudgingly eat my way through gross seeds to watch him suffer further. Suck it you big *******, i hope you hate your stupid thick milk.

Here’s what people are saying.

