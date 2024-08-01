His Downstairs Neighbor Complains About Every Little Sound, So He Responds By Playing Loud Fart Tracks

The whoopee cushion has been around for decades and thanks to technology, petty folks have digital fart noises at their fingertips whenever they want or feel they need to use them.

Read this story and decide if this audio was used as a source for good or a source for evil.

Either way, you know it’s going to be funny.

I played fart noises to my downstairs neighbor My downstairs neighbor always complains about our walking in our apartment and whenever we move our kitchen chairs. We try to be quiet, but living in an old apartment just comes with bad noise insulation. So since she’s always complaining about the noise, I got the idea to make her complaints sound ridiculous.

The stage was set for an epic revenge concert.

I took one of my speakers and faced it toward the ground at full volume. The song I played? It wasn’t a song… It was fart noises on full blast. It would play every 30 minutes and shake the ground.

It’s almost as satisfying as… Well, you know.

I would put on my noise canceling headphones and all my problems would fade away. Once the email came in about our excessive farting I couldn’t help but grin.

Here’s what people are saying.

I’m not sure why I was surprised by how many fart connoisseurs there were.

A reference Bob Dylan may or may not be proud of.

A few people had adult, practical solutions. Go felt!

Way to give everyone nightmares…

I want to live in a cottage by the lake.

No, I won’t have cats because I’m allergic.

