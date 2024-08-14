His Sister And Two Kids Were Evicted, So She Moved Into Their Home. But After She Keeps Expressing Jealousy About Their Lifestyle, His Wife Tells Her She Has 30 Days To Move Out.

Yikes…

AITA for telling my sister that’s it’s too late for apologies? “My sister and her two kids moved in with us after she was facing homelessness after being evicted from her place.

She has become very clingy with me. I have to repeatedly tell her my wife and I are not watching your kids. We gave you a place to stay. We have to constantly remind her to clean up after her and her children and not let her kids destroy things. She’s been envious if my wife and I go out. And has made comments like that must be nice if my wife buys new clothes or something designer. She has been repeatedly talked to about this and told to stop.

Last night my wife and I went on a date night to go out and see a live show and get sushi. My sister is waiting up of us close to 1 am and yells at us how we didn’t bring her the kids something. How it is so mean that we flaunt our lifestyle while her kids are struggling and the least we could do is bring her and her kids home something. It’s 1 am. Her kids aren’t even awake. My sister said she deserves a little treat time to time and more say around the home.

My wife flips on her and tells my sister she needs to move out ASAP she doesn’t want her toxic attitude in her home anymore and if she’s not out in 30 days she will be getting the courts and child services involved to remove them from the home. My wife told my sister how she’s a mentally unstable unfit mother. My sister acted like I would protect her and she called my wife a jerk and saying I wouldn’t let that happen. I told my sister my wife can do as she wants and it’s her home too. My sister is the one who made herself unwelcome.

My sister didn’t apologize but made us breakfast this morning and my wife threw the plate of food away and told my sister 29 days. My wife left to go speak to one of her cousins who is a lawyer this morning. My sister acted all innocent in front of her kids who could tell their aunts attitude was off. My sister tried apologizing to me after my wife left and I told her it’s probably too late for that because my wife is getting the official paperwork now.”

