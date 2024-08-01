His Wife Agreed To Let Him Go On A Trip With His Friends, But Now That She’s 3-Months Pregnant She Wants Him To Cancel It To Stay Home With Her

Marriages are based on compromise.

Or, at least they’re supposed to be, right?

Sure!

But things don’t always go smoothly when it comes to the ol’ give-and-take that comes with being married.

And this guy is going through it…

Read his story and see if you think he’s acting like a jerk.

AITA for going on a holiday while my wife is pregnant? “Me and a group of three friends are all SCUBA divers, and have wanted to do a three-week Mediterranean tour for a few years. Last year we made plans to travel to the Mediterranean in September 2023 and go diving, but my wife was having a stressful time at work with job interviews at the time, and asked for us to postpone it to this year so I could be around to support her. I said that I would, but that since we were planning to try for a baby this year (2024), I would prefer if we waited after the trip to go off contraception so that (1) my wife could come on the trip and/or (2) I wouldn’t have to miss out AGAIN to stay home and support her.

Sounds like a deal.

My wife said that she didn’t want to come on the trip anyway, and that she wouldn’t mind if I went even if she was pregnant so long as I wouldn’t miss the birth. I agreed to this, and me and my friends booked the trip for September 2024 and my wife went off contraception in May so that even if she did become pregnant, the due date wouldn’t be until after the trip. Surprisingly, she became pregnant quickly. She has tested positive, and some calculations regarding likely date of conception show that she is ALREADY approximately 4 weeks pregnant, which means that she will be approximately 3 months pregnant when we go on the trip.

You know what’s coming next.

She is now asking me to cancel so I can be home to support her. However I think that’s unfair since I initially said we shouldn’t try for a baby until after the trip and it was her idea to start trying to conceive prior to the trip. It’s just 3 weeks away and I’m sure she will be fine. She said that the situation has changed since she is now pregnant and it would be unfair of me to hold her to her word and it would be unfair of me to go away on a holiday and leave her behind.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person said he’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

This person nailed it.

Another reader chimed in.

Should he stay or should he go?

That’s the big question…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.