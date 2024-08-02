HIs Wife Ignored His Simple Request About Thawing Out A Prized Brisket, So He Asked Her To Pay For The New One He Had To Buy

What happens when a husband’s BBQ plans are derailed by his wife’s pickiness?

AITA for getting in an argument with my wife and telling her that she needs to pay me back for the brisket since she couldn’t spend a minute taking it to the freezer to defrost My wife is extremely picky about what meats she eats, she usually will only eat chicken and fish. Red meats she refuses to eat or cook, which is fine. Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and my family is having a BBQ. I volunteer to bring the brisket. Smoking a brisket takes 12-18 hours and the meat needs to be thawed. It takes about 24 hours to thaw completely in the fridge.

My job called me out on Monday to a site and problems caused me to stay over two nights. I was planning to use the frozen brisket from the freezer but it needed to be thawed out before hand. (I bought a 1/4 of a cow and I froze it so I wouldn’t have to buy red meat for a year). On Tuesday I realized that my job was going to keep me and asked my wife to move the brisket from the freezer to the fridge so it can thaw out. A task that would have taking a single minute. She told me okay and I thought that was it.

I came home today and it wasn’t in the fridge, it was still in the freezer as hard as a rock. I can’t use it, so I go to the store and have to buy one. I asked my wife why she didn’t do what I asked even though she agreed to it. She told me she thought it was gross so she didn’t. This started an argument.

I am angry that she agreed to do me a simple favor and then didn’t and I had to buy one from the store. I told her she needs to pay me back for what I bought. She thinks I am being a huge jerk and overreacting.

