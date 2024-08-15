His Wife Wants Him To Help Her Brother Get A Green Card, But He Doesn’t Think It’s The Smart Thing To Do For Their Family
AITA for refusing to sponsor my brother in law for a green card?
“I’m the sole breadwinner for my family of four: my wife, our three-year-old, and a ten-month-old.
My wife recently asked if I could support his brother by filling out and signing Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support).
This legally binding document confirms a sponsor’s commitment to support an immigrant financially.
I said no because I cannot commit to such a thing, and I’m unwilling to lie about any document, especially one that deals with the law and immigration.
I feel bad, but I don’t make decisions based on feelings; I make decisions through data, possible outcomes, facts, and being realistic with myself and others involved.
My engineering brain can’t help it.
I’m an immigrant, but I was fortunate to have my green card and eventually became a citizen.
AITA for saying no?”
