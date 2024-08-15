His Wife Wants Him To Help Her Brother Get A Green Card, But He Doesn’t Think It’s The Smart Thing To Do For Their Family

This is a HUGE ask!

AITA for refusing to sponsor my brother in law for a green card? “I’m the sole breadwinner for my family of four: my wife, our three-year-old, and a ten-month-old.

My wife recently asked if I could support his brother by filling out and signing Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support). This legally binding document confirms a sponsor’s commitment to support an immigrant financially. I said no because I cannot commit to such a thing, and I’m unwilling to lie about any document, especially one that deals with the law and immigration.

I feel bad, but I don’t make decisions based on feelings; I make decisions through data, possible outcomes, facts, and being realistic with myself and others involved. My engineering brain can’t help it. I’m an immigrant, but I was fortunate to have my green card and eventually became a citizen. AITA for saying no?”

