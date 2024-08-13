McDonald’s Customer Refused To Pay The $0.15 Bag Charge So They Hand The Food To Her In A Plastic Container They Want Her To Give Back

I didn’t even know about this bag charge phenomenon…but it’s real, friends!

A woman named Amber decided that she didn’t want to put up with the fee when she visited a McDonald’s location in Canada…and she shared the story about what went down on TikTok!

Amber said, “We have got to talk about something. Have any of you guys been to McDonald’s in the last week or two? I don’t know how long it’s been going on, I went this last week. Did you know they are now charging you for the paper bag that your food comes in? You know, the bag that holds your food—your burgers, your fries, your bag fries—there’s a charge now.”

She continued, “I went through the drive-thru and they’re like, ‘would you like a bag with that?’ I said no, because I was confused by it, and I got to the window and do you know what they do if you don’t get a bag? Because if you get a bag, it’s $0.15, heads up.”

Hmmm..

Amber continued, “But if you don’t get a bag, they hand you this clear plastic container with all of your food in it into your car, and then you have to sit there. They’re staring at you while you empty your fries, your burger, your condiments out of it trying to find a spot for them in your car while you’re trying to hurry up because there’s somebody behind you waiting. The guy in the drive-thru is just sitting there waiting, because they want that container back, right.”

She then said, “Whoever thought this was a great idea, whoever thought, ‘Let’s start charging people more money at McDonald’s and take away the convenience of drive-thru. I’m holding fries, burgers in my lap, there’s food everywhere, and I’m trying to throw this container back at the window because I want to get out, the guy behind me is waiting.”

Amber added, “I’m not paying the $0.15, but I ain’t doing that container again, so McDonald’s, you better figure this out if I’m going to come back. Is this all across Canada? Is this in the United States as well? Australia, Europe? Where is this happening, because this is happening in Alberta, Canada. Tell me. I ain’t happy.”

Not cool!

Check out the video.

This is how folks reacted on Reddit.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person has an idea…

And this TikTok user shared how they do it.

Down with bag charges!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.