Mother Of Four Shares The Perfect Summer Hack For Kids At Chuck E. Cheese – ‘100 games for $80.’

Parents have an incredibly tough job and one of the challenges of raising kids is figuring out ways to keep them busy during the summer months when school is out.

A mom named Sarah thinks she’s found the secret to keeping her four kiddos occupied and she posted a video on TikTok to let other parents in on her hack…and it has to do with Chuck E. Cheese.

Sarah told viewers, “You guys, I’m at Chuck E. Cheese and I feel like a freaking genius. I think I have discovered the ultimate summer parenting hack.”

She added that she and her kids were the only people in the restaurant in the middle of the day and explained, “They have this summer pass thing where you can get 100 games for $80, and then you also get discounts. 100 games a day for the whole summer, and then they also have one where you can get 250 games a day for the whole summer and you can split the games, the points for each game, on cards for your kids.”

Sarah said the pass cost her $154 and her kids could play 75 games during the visit and any game points not used roll over to the next time they go to Chuck E. Cheese.

She said, “I have four kids, so I got one of the passes that has 250 points a day on it, and they have Wi-Fi. So I’m going to come, I’m sitting here right by the entrance, and I’m going to work from the time they open until about 2 and let my kids play games.”

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is how viewers responded.

Mr. Cheese weighed in!

Another person wasn’t impressed.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Get those kids out of the house and let them run wild!

