Neighbor Rudely Demands To Use Person’s Car For Errands, So They Refuse But Are Left Second Guessing If They Should Have Kept The Peace

AITA for refusing to lend my car to my neighbor? I [28] live in an apartment complex and my neighbor [35], let’s call her Laura. Laura asked me if she could borrow my car for a few hours to run some errands. I’ve never really talked to Laura before, so I was a bit taken aback by her request.

They tried keeping the peace best they could.

I politely declined, explaining that I don’t lend my car to people I don’t know well. Laura didn’t take it well and started yelling at me, calling me selfish and inconsiderate. She said that she really needed to run these errands and didn’t have any other options.

They tried to reason with her further.

I tried to explain to her that I didn’t feel comfortable lending out my car to someone I barely knew, but she wouldn’t listen. She continued to berate me and even threatened to report me to the apartment complex management.

But Laura’s confidence has them second guessing themselves.

I held my ground and didn’t give in, but now I’m wondering if I was in the wrong. Should I have just lent her my car to avoid the conflict? AITA?

Conflict may be uncomfortable, but it’s important to stand your ground – especially when someone may be trying to take advantage of you.

What did redditors think?

With her attitude, who know what she would have done with it if they had lent her the car.

Laura sure wasn’t acting very neighborly.

This person definitely was right to hold their ground.

The key is trusting your instincts!

Reddit agrees that sticking to their principles was the best decision, even if it ruffled some feathers.

At least their intuition and car are parked in the right spot.

