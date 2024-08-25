Noisy Next Door Neighbor Used To Talk On The Phone Right Outside This Guy’s Room, So He Decided To Use His Loud Speakers To Disturb Her Conversations

Shared living spaces can be challenging, especially if you have neighbors who make more noise than you’re used to.

When talking to them doesn’t do the trick, sometimes you have to get creative.

Let’s check out the story…

A neighbor goes up to my house in her pjs and sits right next to my room to talk over her cellphone. I started blasting music right next to the window she talks at So a bit of context: I live in an apartment complex which is huge – 53 buildings, 6 floors each, 4 apartments each floor. We’ve all got common spaces to walk, hang out, work out and walk our pets.

This girl wasn’t budging!

I’ve been living here with my girlfriend and our dog for a year and a half in a first floor apartment, and just recently, about a couple days ago this woman walks up with her phone at night, in her pjs, and just has the longest conversations right outside our bedroom. It happens around 8-9 and she’s there for quite some time. Yesterday I just pulled the blinds open, looked at her and closed them back. She didn’t move until she was done.

He decided to retaliate!

Today, when I got home from work I saw she was already there so I took my speaker and set it as loudly as possible right next to the window she sits at. I went to bed with my girlfriend around 10:30-11:00 and she wasn’t there anymore, but couldn’t check if the speaker thing worked or not in an immediate manner.

He is aware of his actions…

I fully know it’s petty as heck to do so, mainly because I don’t see any argument as to why would she have to leave. Right outside our apartment isn’t part of our apartment and it’s a shared space with the whole community, although I find it wildly annoying.

He wants to take this a step ahead.

I don’t think if I were to file a complaint that it would be successful at all. So I’ve chosen pettiness. I’ve also thought of putting large plants and pots on that specific place, or just wetting the floor vastly so she won’t be able to sit.

He wants another perspective!

What would you guys do?

This man is not to be messed with!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person did something really funny!

This person doesn’t mind pulling a little prank on the girl.

This person wants to record the conversations!

This person has another funny suggestion.

This person shares their favorite revenge story!

No one wants their peace disturbed by a phone call.

This girl better find herself another spot!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.