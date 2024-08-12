Old College Friends Were Invited To A Wedding But Discovered That It Wouldn’t Serve Booze, So They Ditch The Party Early To Go Get Some Drinks

Weddings are usually a time for celebration and letting loose, but what happens when you find yourself at a dry wedding with no warning?

For one group of college friends, the unexpected sobriety led to an early exit and a night out on the town, sparking a mix of emotions and opinions.

Was it an innocent night of fun, or did they cross a line by leaving the bride and groom high and dry? Read on for the story.

AITA for leaving the dry wedding wedding early to go to go out. So 2 weeks ago I 35f went to a wedding in our college town for a member of our college friend group. My husband and I left the kids with my parents and we went. We got a Vrbo with another couple I went to college with for a few days. My husband and I don’t have a ton of time to ourselves away from the kids so we were excited to let loose.

On the invitation it said the wedding went to 11 with an after party with the bride and groom at the venue. The venue was a gorgeous mansion and the bride and groom had it for the night, they were leaving for the honeymoon the next morning. Cut to wedding day and it’s a dry wedding. Apparently the groom is 2 years sober. No one told us this and we were admittedly bummed.

When we found out there was no alcohol we told people we were going to some bars after and not going to the after party. We left the wedding at 9:30 because we were itching to go out and the wedding was boring. Ceremony was at 5, Reception at 6. Pretty much the whole college crew left around that time and went out. Apparently, the bride’s friend group did not stay for the party, the grooms did and the optics were very lopsided at the party. We all heard from the bride about this and she called us jerks for leaving. She said that she didn’t feel supported and felt like we were shaming her now husband for his sobriety.

I told her that she was reading too much into it. We just wanted to go out. She is especially mad at me as I’m looked at as the ringleader of this outing. Don’t think I’ve done anything wrong. AITA?

This wedding tale really stirred up the pot!

Redditors had mixed opinions on whether the guests’ actions were harmless fun or an etiquette faux pas.

Gosh. Everyone needs to calm down.

Looks like when the drinks didn’t flow, neither did the guests.

