Police Pose As DoorDash To Get Woman To Answer Door

Policing is never an easy job and sometimes it appears the cops gotta get creative.

Going kinda method, some police officers pretended to be DoorDash in order to get someone to answer the door.

Slick hey! It would be extra if they arrived with some food to eat as well but maybe I’m asking too much.

The fast food action was filmed on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera, and I am transfixed by this interaction!

Maja Gutierrez (@lovelymajaok) posted the clip showing uniformed officers knocking on the door and shouting “DoorDash!”.

Three other officers joined the one officer. She then knocked again and shouted: “I have a delivery.”

A woman answers the door and the female officer repeats she has a “delivery.”

Don’t fall for it!

Here’s the question… would you answer the door or realize hey, you didn’t order food and that’s the cops!?

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Ooooh.

For real. Maybe looking out your top window first though…

Controversial!

Okay, no more DoorDash for me!

