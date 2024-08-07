She Always Brought In Neighbors’ Packages But They Never Did It For Her, So She Stopped And Now One Is Furious His Package Got Soaked

Treat those how you would like to be treated. I think I learned this in kindergarten, but for some people this simple guideline didn’t stick.

Like this neighbor who thinks people should help him, but he won’t help them. Check out the consequences.

AITA for leaving my neighbors packages in the rain I work from home and my neighbors know this. I automatically bring in any packages I see by our building entrance as there is a lot of porch pirates in my area. Sometimes they directly text me and ask me to bring them in if they are important/expensive items. The thing is when I ask them to do the same for me, the don’t even text me back. Some of my packages have been stolen.

OP puts her foot down.

I still bring in packages when I see them when I leave my house but I stopped answering texts from my neighbors. A few days ago it was pouring rain and one of my neighbors frantically texts me asking me to bring in his packages. He even called but I ignored him because although he had asked me several times to bring his stuff in he never responds to any of my texts.

The neighbor had a problem with this.

Later that day he bangs on my door, all upset and tells me that his cat litter got soaked in the rain. I was like wow didn’t see that you texted, too bad, and he called me an *******. I scoffed and closed the door and he kept yelling through the door. I feel a bit guilty tho cause he’s a single dad and I’m sure he has a lot going on. So AITA?

Yikes! Seems pretty cold.

Here’s what people are saying.

It’s really that simple! I work from home and I’m glad no one has taken advantage of me like this.

I think this is a better approach. Sarcasm like that may feel good, but it doesn’t necessarily translate.

Good idea for him, but I wouldn’t suggest it as a neighbor. It would trigger him.

Same. I know people don’t like to say no, but it can prevent drama and awkwardness.

Exactly. It’s just basic manners. Or buy them a bottle of wine or something if they’ve done it for you multiple times.

Bad neighbor! Bad!

