Neighbor Kept Annoying Her, So She Put Out The Wrong Trash Bin Knowing She Would Copy Her. It Resulted In A Horrible, Smelly Mess And An Embarrassing Reputation.

I am that neighbour… The one who everyone else watches to see what colour bin to put out. Where I live, you put out two bins each week. The general waste bin, and a recycle bin and green waste bin on alternate weeks. For some reason, other people have difficulty in remembering what week it is, and copy me so that they get it right.

A while ago, one of my neighbours really annoyed me, so I deliberately put the wrong bin out early. She copies me, and then disappeared for a long weekend away. I then changed the bin over, so everyone else put the right bin out.

She came back to a full and very smelly bin. She’d stuck frozen prawn heads in there, thinking that they would be collected the next day. She had to deal with the smell in her yard as the council here takes a very dim view of people who leave their bins full on the verge.

To be honest, I was just hoping to get her to have a full bin for two weeks. The rest was just the icing on the cake. Not sorry at all.

