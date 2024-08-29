She Wanted Her Mom’s Comfort While She Was Sick, But Her Mom Wanted To Overcharge Her For The Gas She’d Use To Get There. So She Cancelled Her Next Visit And Now Things Are Tense.

We all know there’s nothing that communication can’t solve.

AITA for cancelling my mother’s planned visit after billing me? My mother (65) came to visit me (39f), her daughter, after I called her to share the news I received some troubling news about my health (I’m on the mend, worst is behind me). She lives approximately 2 hours away from me. During the visit she signaled she planned to charge me for parking fees at the clinic she brought me to, among a couple of other expenses that she incurred helping me out that day.

I was fine with that. She’s not exactly swimming in it after retiring, though has some discretionary income, and, well, I’m a grown-up. In fact, I would have taken care of the parking fees (and other expenses) myself at the time if I wasn’t incapacitated. So totally fine and expected.

Where I stopped being fine was when she called me after the visit asking for a lot more money than I’d expected. After probing a bit, I discovered that she’d lumped in there an estimate of how much she’d spent on gas to come visit me and not just the pasta salad she bought for me at lunch (totally fine) but also the pasta salad she bought herself.

I’m happy to treat her for lunch, and often do—treated her for dinner that very night—but I found it odd she would just go ahead and add her lunch to the bill. I hadn’t offered and aren’t I the sick one? It was only 20 bucks altogether. But the reason I cancelled her visit tomorrow to come over and help some more was because I couldn’t believe she’d pass on her gas expenses to her sick adult child to visit her. When she said she was coming to visit after learning of my condition, she omitted the part of her plan where she’d charge me for her gas to get here.

Sure, she complained about the cost of gas when she arrived, but never did she share her plan to make me cover it. She’s never done anything like this before. It’s not the money. It’s the principle. And I had no intention of paying for her to visit me tomorrow, too. I plan on sharing with her my feelings about all of this once I’ve given some thought to how I’ll navigate it with her.

I would feel so ashamed as a parent if roles were reversed. This whole thing makes me question why I haven’t billed her when I’ve gone to visit her after falling ill. Of course I could never bring myself to actually do that. The thought of it makes me feel sick. So AITA for cancelling her visit?

