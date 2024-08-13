She Laughed At Her Sister About Her Fake Accent, So Her Sister Cut Her Out Of Her Life

There are many reasons you might put on an accent: you’re a spy; you’re pretending to be in Downton Abbey; you’re a fugitive.

AITA for revealing my sister was faking her accent Last month, I decided to fly over and visit family in Australia, and wanted to come see my sister in the process. When I went up to her apartment to visit her, she greeted me in a Newfoundland accent, where our Dad is from.

I laughed and asked her why she was putting on that voice, thinking she was just joking. Her boyfriend was standing behind her and looked confused, and she got upset and told me to go away, still in the accent. I had no clue what was going on at this point, so I just left and went to my car. 30 minutes later, I got a text from her.

She revealed she had spoken in this accent for as long as she had been in Australia because she was tired of having to correct people assuming she was American. My sister also said her friends and boyfriend didn’t know it wasn’t her natural accent. Then she told me her boyfriend was angry about her lying and I should have just gone along with it. She just blocked me. We haven’t talked since. AITA?

Indeed! There has to be a back story to this. I need to know it.

Well, duh. You’re supposed to think nothing of your family member faking an accent.

This has me chuckling. My sister and I would roast each other so much for this. In front of people.

That’s a pretty good rule of thumb. Maybe she should leave Australia and start fresh.

Maybe her sister is Kate Winslet! She’s always doing accents.

I’m from Toronto, Canada. Fortunately no one has ever assumed I’m American.

