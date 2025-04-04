Woman Caught Her Husband Cheating On Her With Her Mom, So She’s Taken Drastic Measures To Cut Them Out Of Her Life

Infidelity is a major cause of marriages ending.

This woman let her mom stay at her and her husband’s house, but then she caught her husband cheating on her with her mom.

Now she’s not sure she can ever trust either one of them ever again.

Read below for more details on the story.

Am I the AITAH for kicking my mum out and considering leaving my husband I (30F) have been married to my husband, Mark (32M). We’ve been married for five years. We’ve had our ups and downs, but overall, I thought we had a solid relationship.

Things got strange when this woman’s mom moved in.

Recently, my mom (55F) moved in with us temporarily due to some financial issues. At first, it was fine, and I was happy to help her out. However, I started noticing strange things. Mark would often stay up late watching movies with my mom, and they seemed to share a lot of inside jokes.

She caught her husband with her mom.

I brushed it off as them just bonding, but something didn’t sit right with me. One night, I came home early from work, and I found them in a compromising position on the couch. I was devastated.

A confrontation happened.

I confronted them both, and my mom tried to downplay it. She was saying it was just a moment that got out of hand. Mark, on the other hand, admitted that he had developed feelings for her. He said it had been going on for a while.

She kicked them both out.

I was heartbroken. I felt betrayed by both of them. I kicked my mom out, and I told Mark I needed space to think.

They’re both apologetic.

Now, Mark is begging for forgiveness. He is saying it was a mistake and that he loves me. My mom is trying to justify her actions by saying she was lonely. She said that it was just a “weird phase.”

She doesn’t know how to deal with it.

I’m torn between wanting to save my marriage and feeling like I can never trust them. So, am I the jerk for kicking my mom out? And also considering leaving my husband? Or should I have handled it differently?

What a horrible situation to be in! She definitely isn’t the one who did anything wrong!

Cheating is never an accident. It’s a choice.

