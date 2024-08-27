She Picked Out A Special Garment For Her Wedding Reception And Told Her Fiancé To Let His Parents Know To Not Buy One. However, He Never Told Them And Now She Doesn’t Want To Wear The One They Bought For Her.

Weddings are a joyful event filled with traditions for the newlyweds, but also for the whole family.

What happens if you bought something that bypassed an important tradition, only to find out your fiancé didn’t let your future in-laws know in advance?

That is the situation the woman in this story finds herself in, and she wants to know if she should go through with her plans, or follow tradition.

WIBTA if I refuse to wear a saree that my in laws have chosen for me to wear on my wedding reception? I am (25f) an Indian, and we have a ritual here.

The wedding reception is held one day after wedding and in-laws give their DILs the saree they are supposed to wear for that particular function. I was well aware of that and I have seen this happening since my childhood. Now a little background for you all. My wedding is in 10 days and the date was finalised back in February. I do a job and I have invested my weeks off shopping and planning most of the wedding.

I bought my wedding saree in March and that same day I liked another beautiful Benarasi Saree that I bought for wearing at the reception. Now, I discussed the thing with my fiance and asked him if his parents will be okay if I buy the saree and he told me I should go ahead and buy it and his parents would be more than happy to reimburse me because they are supposed to buy that for me anyway. He gave me the money I spent for that saree and I gave the blouse piece to my tailor so she could make a beautiful blouse for me. It was all sorted by May.

Fast forward to today, my future FIL sent me a courier which contained the blouse piece of ANOTHER BENARASI SAREE and I was shocked to discover that they were not aware that I already purchased the saree that I am gonna wear for reception. I bought my finance’s suit everything in a contrasting colour and bought my jewelleries accordingly. But NOW 10 days before I got to know my finance never told my future MIL or FIL that I already bought it in MARCH!

So, I don’t want to disappoint them by not wearing the saree they have chosen for me. (I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure it would be nice). But at the same time, I really had a vision with the Saree I originally chose to wear for this function and I am very upset right now that it will not be fulfilled. WIBTAH if I wear the one I originally planned to wear for this function instead of the one my future in laws bought for me?

