She Put Up A No Soliciting Sign To Keep Salesmen Away But They Started Coming Back, So She Called The Police To Issue Fines And Warn Them To Stay Away

When you put up a no soliciting sign on your home, you should be able to expect some peace and quiet.

What happens when the salesmen ignore the sign and try to sell you something anyway?

That’s what happened to this person, but don’t worry, they got their revenge. Check it out.

Knock on my door despite my no soliciting sign, just sit on the curb and forget about selling anything in my town for the rest of your day We moved into a new cookie cutter neighborhood and since then, we have been bothered by pest control, carpet cleaners, lawn care, solar panel firms, etc.

This was multiple times a day at first but then we put up a no soliciting sign and for a while, it worked pretty well. Fast forward to this week, salespeople have rang my doorbell daily despite my sign. I started by chewing them out and finding their business online to leave bad Yelp/Google reviews about the encounter. Then I researched city ordinances. Apparently they need a permit which most don’t have and they can’t ignore a no soliciting sign.

Its 250$ per violation – awesome. Had my first victim yesterday who acknowledged he read my sign but thought his info about solar panels was something I’d want to hear even though I specifically had a sign because I didn’t want to be bothered. I chewed him out and when he left, called police non emergency number. The police came after only 15 minutes and caught up with him down the street.

I don’t know if he was cited but he just sat on the curb after the police left, probably because they told him to stop knocking on doors period, due to a lack of permit. He had to wait there for at least an hour and half for his ride.

