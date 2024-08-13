She Wanted To Buy Herself A Piece Of Jewelry To Celebrate Getting A New Job, But After Her Husband Bought It And Delayed Giving It To Her, Which Has Caused Things To Get Tense

Getting a new job can be exciting, and it’s natural to want to celebrate.

In today’s story, one woman wants to buy herself a bracelet as a form of celebration, but she gets into an argument with her husband when he buys it for her.

Let’s see why she’s so upset about the bracelet…

AITA for refusing to wear a bracelet I wanted, but my husband paid for? I (29F) wanted to buy a bracelet for myself because I finally had a job after searching for a long time and wanted to treat myself. My husband (35M) suggested I buy it from his parents because they run a jewellery store and they’d offer me a good deal. That had been my plan anyway, so when we visited them (they live in another State), I went by their store and had a look at what they had in stock. I decided on a piece but didn’t take it right away, as I needed to withdraw some cash.

Her husband wants to buy the bracelet for her.

A few days later, I overheard my husband talking to his Mom about me but couldn’t hear what it was about (context info: there had been some negative talk in the past about my struggling to find a job & I wanted to know if that’s what it was about). I asked my husband later what they were discussing about me and he said “nothing,” but I got the feeling he felt caught out. Then he said they were talking about the bracelet I wanted and he was going to buy it. I said I was happy to buy it for myself, but he insisted and said he’d sort it out. I was thankful and said okay.

Her husband wanted to save the bracelet to give to her as a gift, and that caused an argument.

Then, after we returned home, I asked about the bracelet and he said he was gonna give it to me later, maybe my birthday. I was annoyed because I wanted to buy the bracelet and wear it, like immediately, and that’s what I would’ve done if he hadn’t bought it. He said he paid for it, and that was a nice thing for him to do. I agreed, but said if he kept it, then it felt like he took it from me, and was making me wait to get something that I was prepared to pay for myself. We had a low-level fight about it, after which he said I can just have it right then, but I said I didn’t even really want it anymore because now every time I wear it, I will think about this argument and the whole gesture feels ruined. He accused me of being ungrateful.

OP’s husband’s friends think he’s in the right to wait to give OP the bracelet since he bought it.

We recounted this story to his friends (I don’t have many friends as we moved here recently), and they all agreed that he paid for it, so I should just be happy, but I feel like if he wanted to pay for a gift that I had picked out and was about to purchase myself, then it’s not fair to make me wait months for it. AITA for being upset about him keeping it / not wanting to wear the bracelet anymore?

I think her husband should give her the bracelet right away as a gift to celebrate her new job since that’s why she was going to buy it for herself. Otherwise, he should’ve let her buy it herself.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

