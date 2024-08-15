She Was Tired Of Dealing With Harassment From Her Elderly Neighbors, But Filing A Police Report Made Their Behavior Worse

Some people are blessed with the best neighbors, but others are not so lucky.

AITA for filing a harassment complaint against my elderly neighbors? I’m an almost 27 y.o woman, and I moved into this neighborhood last fall. My next door neighbors have to be in their late 70s or early 80s. They’re not friendly; when I introduced myself to them, I didn’t get a “hello” back, just a scowl. Great! 🙃 I have those kinds of neighbors. Since quarantine started in about mid-March, I’ve been working from home the majority of the time. I’m a statistician so I don’t need to go into the office much now, I only leave the house to buy groceries, pick up my prescription or get the occasional coffee.

Ever since I moved in, I’ve noticed that my neighbors like to stare. A lot. When I’m washing dishes or making coffee, they will stand in their backyard and stare at me through the side door, or sit in their kitchen window and stare at me into my kitchen window. Luckily I have blinds on the windows but not on the door, and I just makes me feel so uncomfortable.

Last year in October I got a new SUV. Sometimes I will park it on the street, and I noticed that shortly after I leased it, a couple of times I saw the neighbor walking up to my car and taking pictures of it, of the license plate, writing down the license plate number, looking inside of the car and taking pictures of that and the VIN number on the dashboard. I have nothing to hide but I still thought it was weird, but shrugged it off as them just being senile and paranoid.

Other instances of them (both the husband and wife) invading my privacy include them standing on the sidewalk by my front window and just staring when I’m in my living room (they especially do this when I order food). The weirdest one was last week when I came home from grocery shopping one evening and I caught the husband taking pictures of packages on my front porch. I roll down the window of my car and loudly asked him, “Is there a problem, sir?” He turned around and scowled at me and walked briskly back to his house.

On Friday, I got a visit from a police officer. Apparently they called the police on me for a noise complaint and for having a junk car in my driveway with expired license plate tags. The noise complaint didn’t make sense because I am the quietest person ever. As for the expired tags on my car? I renewed my registration and I’m waiting for it to come in the mail. My birthday is next week Monday. The officer was very nice and understanding especially after I told him that my neighbors are elderly.

I went on and told the officer about the other things that the neighbors did (staring in my window, taking pictures of my car and of my mail etc) and how uncomfortable they had made me and the cop suggested that I could file a complaint for harassment, so I did. I figured, great, the cop will talk to them and maybe they’ll leave me alone. This morning I woke up to a note taped on my windshield that read, “How nice of you to file a harassment complaint against your elderly neighbors. Go back to where you came from if that’s how you want to treat us.” AITA?

They need to be reported to the police and held accountable – even if they are elderly.

