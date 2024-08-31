Her Older Sister And Her Boyfriend Keep Punishing Her For Her Attitude, So Now She’s Mad That Her Sister Seems To Be At Her Wit’s End

Living with a sibling can be hard at any age.

It’s even harder if you’re an adult and she’s a teenager and your parents aren’t around to discipline her.

Watch what happened in a story about this scenario, but through the younger sibling’s eyes.

AITA for going to my sister when her fiancé tries to boss me around? I got new shoes I asked my sister for, but her boyfriend took them back. My sister said it was because I didn’t do the dishes as she had asked and she’s tired of me not doing chores.

He said that if I don’t start pulling my weight, they’ll stop giving me allowances, too.

It seemed like a typical situation until what happened next.

A few days later my sister and I were arguing while I was driving us home from my parents house and she kept on asking me to pull over. I ended up totalling her car. When her fiancé found out he was only concerned about her and whether or not she was ok. She wasn’t hurt that badly just a mild concussion, a dislocated shoulder, and some stitches. I broke my wrist and got a total of 16 stitches. He took a week off to take care of her while he made me go back to school the next day.

Nothing changed and the younger sister made things even worse.

That day her boyfriend asked me to help with dishes and scoop the cat litter. I said no to both because it wasn’t time. I wake my sister up and tell her what’s going on and she starts like sobbing. At first I thought she was mad at him, too, but she said: “Jack, I can’t do this anymore. I tried so hard to be there for her.” I told her her boyfriend hates me. She said that she her fiancée love me and that I need to grow up because she can’t take this attitude anymore. I feel like I’m being reasonable here and her fiancé is being a jerk. AITA?

Let’s see what people had to say.

I can’t imagine suffering like that and my sister not comforting me and helping me.

“Main character complex” indeed. How would she be if she had real problems?

Great observation, but why would he do that?

If you were admitted as inpatient, you must be genuinely mentally ill, not just being a jerk like this one.

I only have a twin sister, so I can’t imagine this age gap.

It sounds like something’s gotta give.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.