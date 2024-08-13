Teenage Daughter Confronted Her Pregnant Mom About Indulging Her Younger Sister Too Much, But Her Mom Breaks Down In Tears And Now Her Dad Is Angry With Her Too

I have no problem taking care of my little sister once in a while. But doing this full-time is a totally different story.

Parents should be parents all the time, no matter what their circumstances are.

In this story, OP confronts her mom for babying her sister too much and setting her up for failure in the future.

Find out what happened next!

AITA for telling my mom she’s setting up my sister for failure So I (17f) live at home with my mom (35f) who is currently 38 weeks pregnant, my sister (8f), and my dad (36m). When my mom gave birth to my sister, I had to always assist her in any of my sister’s needs.

OP helps her sister do everything!

Every day, I make her all 3 meals plus her snacks, help her with homework, bathe her, do her laundry, and clean her room. I wouldn’t mind helping my sister, but the problem is that my sister can’t do anything for herself. It pisses me off since I feel it’s due to the fact my parents baby her too much, while I had to grow up and learn to do stuff for my own from an early age.

She tried teaching her, but to no avail.

By the time I was my sister’s age, I could make my own meals, plus bathe and clean after myself. On the other hand, I always gotta tell my sister when I’m going to shower her. I’ve tried to show her how to wash herself, but she can barely even pour water over herself. She also can barely wash her own fruit, and I have to always ask her if she wants something to eat, when I feel she’s old enough to eat when she needs to without being reminded to.

She talked to her mom about it.

So recently, I was speaking to my mom about changes once the baby is born, and I asked if my sister would have to start being more independent. My mom told me I should still help her since she’s a “little girl “ still. I don’t know what came over me, but I told my mom that she and my dad are the reason my sister will never learn how to fend for herself. That they baby her too much and are setting her up for failure.

Her mom got upset.

My mom started crying, saying I am being too harsh, and told my dad what I said when he got home, and I got yelled at. So, AITA?

Oh no! Now, let’s see what other people have to say about this story.

This user is being honest about their thoughts.

This one suggests that OP move out soon.

There is definitely a problem, says this one.

How about talking to a school counselor?

Finally, a real talk from this user here.

It looks like your parents are not parenting the right way.

Get out of there, kid!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.