The HOA Wanted Every Resident To Share The Cost Of Fixing Rooftop Damage, But This Homeowner Decided To Teach Them The Error Of Their Ways

Many people complain about HOAs and HOA presidents.

Sometimes they have very good reasons for these complaints, like the unreasonable requests made by the HOA in today’s story.

When money is involved, you can bet revenge won’t be far behind.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

You want me to pay for repairs to the “HOA” roof? You can’t can’t handle the “HOA” roof. Well over a decade ago I lived under the nasty, petty, vindictive thumb of an HOA (I mean who hasn’t, amirite???). I had clashed with the board for years over illegal special assessments and failure to ever enforce rules against board members’ friends. My crowning achievement was forcing them to either grant every homeowner full, unfettered, access to all roof patios, or limit roof repair expenses only to those units who wrongfully claimed the roof areas were a part of their units.

In one case a homeowner built a sunroom that caused quite a bit of damage.

(Despite the fact that their deeds did not grant them private rights to roof areas, each homeowner on the top floor had fenced off “their roof space” and in one instance, built an unpermitted sunroom). Additionally I reported the sunroom to the city and it had to be removed because: no permit, too heavy for roof, causing damage to roof.) The same damage that the Board wanted everyone to pay for. It was A LOT of time and energy just to fight people trying to mess with us.

They decided to move and bought the domains for the building’s address in the process.

Eventually I was ready to sell my condo. Because I was selling for sale by owner, I did my own marketing. As part of my marketing, I bought the domain of my unit number+street name and built a website for the unit/sale. While doing so, I noticed the .com/net/org domains for the building’s street address were available for purchase. So I snagged those too, as well as: “StreetNumberStreetNameHOA.com/org/net.” And I sold the place and moved out.

Eventually, the HOA president contacted them about the domains.

6 months or so later, I received an email from the HOA board president asking if I owned those domains. I replied that I did. She told me they belonged to the property and now that I didn’t live there, I had to turn them over.

They were willing to turn over the domains but not for free.

I told her, she needed to replace the HOA’s lawyers if they told her that, and the Board was welcome to purchase the domains from me for the tidy sum of $5,000. Why $5,000? Because that’s the amount they wanted each homeowner to pay in special assessments for the roof repairs needed from the illegal sunroom and fencing.

I wonder if the HOA was willing to pay for the domains, or possibly they just bought a different domain to use.

It was a clever idea to do before moving, but the real win here is no longer being under an HOA.

I think we can all agree on that.

