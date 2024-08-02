Kids In His Neighborhood Kept Leaving Hockey Equipment In The Apartment’s Parking Lot, So He Cleaned It Up For Them By Tossing It All In The Dumpster

Kids playing in parking lots is not a big deal, and it is better for them than being stuck inside all day.

What do you do when the kids keep leaving their things in the parking lot so it is in your way each morning?

That is the situation the man in this story faced.

His solution was very satisfying, let’s take a look.

“The Parking Lot is My Kid’s Backyard” A year or two ago, there was a group of young teens that loved to play street hockey in our court. This is a townhome complex with shared parking spaces. My home is at the end with the ‘overflow’ parking, which leaves me many spaces to choose from.

Sounds like a great setup.

With the lot in this area being so empty, it is an optimal place to play street hockey and set up a net. Perfectly acceptable, I loved doing these things when I was a kid, but be respectful of other people’s homes and cars.

I definitely don’t blame her.

My girlfriend was tired of walking out every morning to hockey sticks and the net behind her car each morning leaving for work. Also, their gear (skates, gloves, pucks) would be in our yard.

Wow, what a rude response.

After asking the kids to pick up after themselves to no avail, I spoke with the parents. “The parking lot is my kid’s backyard, as far as I’m concerned,” was the Father’s response to my bringing it to his attention. Instead of reporting to the HOA, I decided PettyRevenge was more my liking. Late one night, after they left their equipment out again behind her car, I picked up their skateboard ramps, gloves, balls, pucks and net and placed them in my shed.

Ok, this might be a little extreme.

I then took them to the landfill the next morning. The hockey sticks and skates needed to send another message. I took note of the car the Father drove and noticed he always backed in. Given the time he left in the morning was still dark outside, I placed the hockey sticks and skates in front of his tires, out of sight. The next morning after I did this part, I noticed the sticks were not there (He did run over them, as splinters and plastic were on the pavement) nor the skates. Whether it was a lesson to the Father or the kids (or both) is not my concern. They were out money and materials. Since that day, there has been no equipment behind her car.

I’m not sure I would have taken things that far, but I can’t argue with the results.

Let’s see what other commenters have to say.

Maybe he took it a little too far.

Oh, that would have been funny.

This would have been good too.

Exactly, take care of your things.

It seems like a basic courtesy.

Kids need to pick up after themselves!

That said, trashing stuff might be a bit too far.

