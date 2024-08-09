The Kids She Was Looking After Bullied A Disabled Man, So She Took Their Ice Cream Away And Had Her Contract Extended By Their Mom

It’s very disappointing to witness children being unkind, especially when they’re bullying someone for something that person has no control over.

It’s not okay and in this story, a babysitter finds a way to get that message across to the two kids in her charge.

Keep reading to see what she did and how it worked.

Who is the bigger child here? I look after two kids who I will call Sniffly and Whiner. They thought it was a great idea to make fun of the disabled man who walked in. I told them to apologize, but they both ignored me. Okay, fine. Ignore me.

So she got their attention in the most effective way.

So I did the best thing ever: I took both of their ice cream cones. They whimper at me, whine, and scream a bit. I didn’t budge, and eventually they said sorry to the man. Obviously the man accepted, and then we went on our way. While we were outside Sniffly and Whiner asked me, “Can we have our ice cream back now?” I stared at them and took a giant bite out of each of their ice cream cones and finished them.

But that wasn’t the only satisfying part of this story.

They told their mom and I kind of expected her to lay me off for doing that. However, today I received a call from her and she told me to continue working for her. Why? Because I was the only babysitter that the kids actually listened to and liked.

Here’s what people are saying.

Who knows why it seems more common. Fortunately most kids I encounter are very polite and pleasant.

I bet! Kids crave structure. It makes them feel safe because it sets expectations.

This was nice to see.

Haha I wouldn’t have. I’m not sure it’s effective, but I don’t have a problem with it.

Now I crave ice cream.

