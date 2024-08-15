August 15, 2024 at 6:18 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 801

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Babysitting is no joke
It’s satisfying
“Welcome to Houston, folks”
Just jetting the lawn
The same shot taken 40 years apart
Never give up
After photo: Full He-man castle restoration
Straightened each one with a vacuum
Sly foxes
Sometimes you just run out of steam
Drones landing after a show
Where to begin here?
Ice, ice baby
Inspirational
Grandpa still has all the right moves
Art aquarium in Tokyo
Highlighters create color illusions
4th Gen
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The Purchases That Costco Members Think Makes Their Membership Worth It
How the Original Twister Changed Storm Chasing Forever
Specialists say there are benefits to couples sleeping separately
Baby Yoda is Coming to Build-A-Bear
Here’s What Happens When You Miss a Mortgage Payment
The Earbud Tech of the Future Could Be Closer Than You Think
When the ocean got hot, the sharks bulked up
31 People Share the Quotes Fictional Characters Said That Stuck With Them
The Evolution of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’
How computers made poker a game for nerds

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

