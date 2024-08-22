The Shirk Report – Volume 802

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Bubble wrap cures everything

– Unclogging the neighborhood

– The things you see at yard sales

– Climbers on summit of Denali waving at passing plane

– Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

– Beware of the blanket monster

– The perfect shot doesn’t exist

– Interesting way to set a table

– Canine superfan

– When you come across a great post

– The SmartStove

– Niagara Falls as seen from the tunnels behind them

– Wingtip vortices reconnecting with one another

– Is it a monkey or a cowardly lion?

– The way these lanterns reveal themselves

– Unsupervised dad at the children’s science museum

– Stealth garage doors

– Alligator eyes glow on Florida river

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Your $400,000 Will Get You A Bigger House In These US Cities

– Scams That Tend to Fly Under the Radar

– Here’s what happens if you don’t wash your water bottle often enough

– ‘Dark oxygen’ in depths of Pacific Ocean could force rethink about origins of life

– Use up All Your Summer Berries in a Single ‘Grunt’

– The Weird Sports That Were Once Actually In The Olympics

– Officers Recover Thousands of Stolen LEGO Sets From Oregon Toy Shop

– How a crypto game called Hamster Kombat growth hacked the entire internet

– 20 Women Talk About Their Decision To Keep Their Name After Marriage

– Inside the Face Fraud Factory

5 VIDEOS