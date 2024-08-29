August 29, 2024 at 5:25 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 803

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Grandmas rock
Vacuum forming to mold products
Jacob’s Ladder, Jamestown, Saint Helena
Shooting a sausage cannon into a crowd
Leafing your mark
Giant king trumpet oyster mushroom
Joy during the morning commute
Look out below!
Magnets come alive and stand up
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as the Gordie Howe Bridge becomes a crossing
Driving through narrow streets
You’re the second type
This honest man caught on convenience store security camera
Catfish these days
“Don’t you dare close your eyes”
The kids decided to make some cookies
Smooth criminal
Waterfall for days
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Insane Food That Looks Like It Came From Outer Space
It Took Coleman Domingo Three Decades to Reach the Summit of Hollywood.
Taiwanese rocket startup may be early test of Japan’s space hub plans
Paws for thought: how to tell if your dog is happy
The Joe Burrow Haircut Phenomenon, Explained
People Share The Behavior On A First Date That Immediately Ruled Out A Second
A Teacher Became a Legend After She Punted Her Final to Help a Student With Cancer
Money Talks: The mother-daughter duo who won’t let their franchise fail
A new theory on why fireflies glow—and why they need help
Luxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has Vanished

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

