The Shirk Report – Volume 803
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Grandmas rock
– Vacuum forming to mold products
– Jacob’s Ladder, Jamestown, Saint Helena
– Shooting a sausage cannon into a crowd
– Leafing your mark
– Giant king trumpet oyster mushroom
– Joy during the morning commute
– Look out below!
– Magnets come alive and stand up
– Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as the Gordie Howe Bridge becomes a crossing
– Driving through narrow streets
– You’re the second type
– This honest man caught on convenience store security camera
– Catfish these days
– “Don’t you dare close your eyes”
– The kids decided to make some cookies
– Smooth criminal
– Waterfall for days
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Insane Food That Looks Like It Came From Outer Space
– It Took Coleman Domingo Three Decades to Reach the Summit of Hollywood.
– Taiwanese rocket startup may be early test of Japan’s space hub plans
– Paws for thought: how to tell if your dog is happy
– The Joe Burrow Haircut Phenomenon, Explained
– People Share The Behavior On A First Date That Immediately Ruled Out A Second
– A Teacher Became a Legend After She Punted Her Final to Help a Student With Cancer
– Money Talks: The mother-daughter duo who won’t let their franchise fail
– A new theory on why fireflies glow—and why they need help
– Luxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has Vanished
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.