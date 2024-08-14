Their Dad Wants Them To Meet His New Girlfriend, But They Backed Out After He Asked Them To Babysit Her Kids

I feel sorry for people like this...

AITA for refusing to meet my dad’s girlfriend? “So this all started a couple weeks ago. My dad had reconnected with this girl from school and they had started to casually date long distance. She will come to our state and visit our house for about a week, and then she leaves.

The second my dad mentioned her I was immediately disinterested in meeting her. This would be my dad’s 4th significant other that I had to live with. The reason I refuse to meet her is because I believe that the relationship will not last. Because all of his relationships have ended abruptly.

This also goes for my mother’s side of the family, collectively both of my parents have had so many partners and they break up within such a short timeframe that I have stopped investing time, effort and energy into any of these relationships and have decided to completely ignore them. When she does come over I stay in my room and don’t come out unless she’s out of the house completely. When my dad confronted me about this, I told him that I didn’t like of his girlfriend and he immediately lost his **** saying that I had no right to treat her like that and that I was being an *******. Many other times he has tried to get me to meet her but I decline every time. One day he decided to offer me to come with him and his girlfriend to the Wisconsin Dells (a water park and resort) and I initially declined but he told me I could bring a friend and we could do our own thing.

I accepted. However a day before the trip he asked me to babysit her kids while we were at the park, which lead me to cancel on him the day we were gonna leave. When I told him I wasn’t going to go if I had to watch her kids, he flipped out, turned the car around and started going on a rant about how I didn’t love him and I’m doing this to hurt his feelings, which he followed up with that I didn’t like him. When we got home I immediately went to my bedroom to unwind when he followed me to my room and accused me of trying to sabotage his relationship, which I felt was a baseless accusation as I don’t even interact with the woman. AITA?”

