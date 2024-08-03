Their Neighbors Keep Wrongfully Making Noise Complaints, So They Find A Way To Make It Go Away In Seconds

There’s nothing worse than a noisy neighbor, expect maybe a neighbor who thinks you’re the noisy one!

This family’s upstairs neighbors keep calling the cops on them for noise that isn’t real, and they got some serious revenge to solve their problem.

Let’s get into the story…

Upstairs neighbor decided to complain about noise we weren’t making

Long story short, our upstairs neighbor let her boyfriend move in with her, he seems to be at most about 18 years old. Every single night since he has moved in he has either called the cops or complained to the landlord that we were making too much noise. Mind you, most of the times of these complaints we were all literally asleep. So we decided to start filing noise complaints back as they are MUCH louder and constantly waking our toddler up.

This doesn’t solve the problem…

We tried our best to keep the noise down but we really have never been that loud and the prior tenants never had an issue with us, neither did the woman upstairs till her boyfriend moved in. Yesterday was the final straw, our landlord told us to let him know if their dogs were making too much noise. After listening to their dog yip for 3 hours straight, I decided to say something. Lo and behold, about 20 minutes later the cops are at MY door, saying there was a complaint my child had been crying for hours. Mind you, my child hadn’t cried all day. So they ask to see my daughter, I show them my toddler who is clearly content and clearly has not been crying at all and they go on their way. Moments later, boyfriend upstairs comes stomping as loud as he can inside saying “you wanna say that I make too much noise!” and yelling and swearing at us through the floor.

Things escalated quickly…

We made countless attempts to get him to come downstairs but he refuses and begins blasting music as loud as he can. We record all of this and send it to our landlord. And then decided to be petty. We get our toddler away from the loudness. My boyfriend is very into music and audio production and so we have a really high quality and really LOUD sound system. We proceed to play music as loud as we can once our baby is protected from the sound which very much drowned out what he was playing.

This seemed to solve the problem…

After we stopped he was silent and his girlfriend shortly after got home and commenced screaming at him for being how he was. (He is very abusive toward her and we can hear him screaming and throwing things at her all the time, dude is an overall piece of s***). The icing on the cake is that today the landlord is coming over to tell him that he needs to move out asap and is no longer allowed on the property. Overall a huge win for us.

