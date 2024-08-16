There’s A Geographically Accurate Map Of London’s Underground System And It Looks Much Different Than The Official Version

As long as a transportation system gets you where you need to go, most people don’t think all that hard about it.

It can be a bit confusing to tourists sometimes, but for locals, they have it memorized like the backs of their hands – even if technically, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

The map of the London Underground is a bunch of color-coded lines and dots, zones and straight lines, and honestly, it’s not that hard to figure out how to get from point A to point B.

It was created 80 years ago by Harry Beck, and although it was at first considered “radical,” the neat lines turned out to be exactly what people wanted.

That said, the distance between certain landmarks isn’t accurate at all.

Transport for London, though, does have a geographically accurate version they’re not all that keen on sharing.

That is until James Burbage decided to write in and ask for it.

It looks totally different, and honestly kind of makes you see why the inaccurate one is the version that they’ve chosen to give the public.

I guess sometimes the government really does know best.

