Brother Exchanges Remodeling Work On His Sister’s House For Home Cooked Meals, But When She Only Offers Vegan Food He Tells Her It’s Not Enough Protein And It’s Causing Him To Faint

AITA for telling my vegan sister that I will not remodel her home anymore if she doesn’t serve me meat? “My sister bought a home and it needs a lot of work. I told her that I would be willing to do it if she provided food and the materials. I am anemic and fainted a lot as a child. Almost all of my meals have some type of meat in them or are very heavy on protein. This is the problem, the meals my sister have been serving have left me hungry and light headed.

The work is labor intensive and me working in the morning to late afternoon usually makes me feel awful by the end of the day. I brought my own food one day and it wasn’t an issue, so I asked her to make heavier meals that have more protein in them. It hasn’t been working.

Yesterday I fainted and after I informed her that I need her to make meals with meat in them or I will not be remodeling things anymore. She thinks I am a huge jerk for asking this one her and I am standing firm on this. I am also not willing to bring my own food since I am going her a huge favor already to remodeled her home.”

