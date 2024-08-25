Aunt Confronted Her Brother-In-Law For Sending Horrible Texts To His Son, So Now His Mom Is Kicking Him Out Of Her House For Being A Bully

Growing up with separated parents can really have a negative effect on children if the adults don’t handle things correctly.

In this story, a young boy became anxious and developed a sleeping problem because his father left them.

His aunt supports him, even defending him when his father sends him rude text messages.

Read the full story below and find out what happened next.

AITA for making my BIL homeless and embarrassing him? My sister’s husband, Mark, left her and their 12-year-old son Alex about a year ago. His reason was that Alex was too difficult to deal with. I think Mark is a piece of crap who blames his son for everything.

Meet Alex…

Alex is a bit hyper, and he does get into trouble for being distracted, impulsive, etc., but he’s not a bad kid. He loved his dad very much, but he’s not stupid. He quickly figured out why his dad left and hates his guts now. Not that I blame him. He’s been through a lot, and to put it very plainly, he thinks his mom might just up and leave one day, too.

Alex has become anxious.

Because of this, there were nights where he wouldn’t go to sleep unless his mom sits with him. My sister would never abandon him like his dad did, but Alex is way too anxious. He used to wake up several times throughout the night just to make sure she was still there. He’s LOADS better now, and my sister can go to bed in her room after putting him to sleep.

Her sister mentioned Alex’s sleeping problem to Mark.

Obviously, we don’t tell anyone in our lives about this as it would be extremely embarrassing for Alex. I only know because I currently live with them (I’m helping around the house + with Alex). Unfortunately, Mark called a couple of nights ago, wanting to apologize (allegedly), and he and my sister had a pretty nasty fight about Alex. My sister ended up telling Mark about the sleeping problem. Mark was pretty surprised (allegedly) but just hung up.

Alex received 3 text messages from his dad.

I figured he actually felt some guilt towards his son for once, but I heard Alex going crazy in his room. And when I went to calm him down, he just showed me his phone. He got exactly 3 texts from his dad, telling him to “man up,” “stop annoying your mom,” and “if you don’t, I’d tell all of your friends.”

She wanted to confront Mark about his messages.

I was appalled. The second my sister came home, I marched straight to Mark’s mom’s house (where I knew Mark was staying) and chewed him out. I don’t think I’m the jerk for that, he deserved it.

She told his family what he did.

But Mark’s mom, his sisters, their husbands, and kids were home, and I told them what Mark’s been saying about his own child. I didn’t have to, it’s none of their business, but I knew they adore Alex, and his mom was extremely angry. One of his sisters even went, “What is wrong with you?”

His mom kicked him out of the house.

Now, Mark’s mom is giving him a week to find somewhere else to live, and he’s yelling at me for essentially making him homeless and dragging his entire family into things. He called me a dumb kid, and said that I don’t know what it feels like to be a parent and that he’s human, too. He admits that he could’ve been more decent with Alex, too, so perhaps he’s reflecting (I doubt it). I suppose I went too far regardless. AITA?

It seems like someone needed to say all of this.

Let’s find out if Reddit agrees.

Alex is lucky to have a super aunt like her.

He definitely needs everyone on his side after what his father pulled.