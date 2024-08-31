August 31, 2024 at 5:51 pm

‘You’re an inspiration to us all.’ – Restaurant Customer Shows How Much Money They Saved In A Week By Never Tipping.

by Matthew Gilligan

Classy!

A Los Angeles TikTokker posted a video and bragged about how they saved a whole lotta money by NOT TIPPING…hmmm….

The viral TikTok video showed the person going to different restaurants around Los Angeles and giving them exactly ZERO dollars in tips.

They said they saved $152 by not tipping at any of the establishments…

Well, that’s one way to save money, I guess…

But it sounds pretty sleazy to me!

Check out the video.

@idontip

How much money I made in a week of leaving Zero Dollars Tips 💸 Ep 8. Making Money #zerodollarstips #coffee #dinner #restaurant #losangeles #money

♬ Nasty – Tinashe

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer was impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person didn’t hold back.

I’m not sure that’s something to be bragging about…

Most people seemed to agree.

