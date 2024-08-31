‘You’re an inspiration to us all.’ – Restaurant Customer Shows How Much Money They Saved In A Week By Never Tipping.

Classy!

A Los Angeles TikTokker posted a video and bragged about how they saved a whole lotta money by NOT TIPPING…hmmm….

The viral TikTok video showed the person going to different restaurants around Los Angeles and giving them exactly ZERO dollars in tips.

They said they saved $152 by not tipping at any of the establishments…

Well, that’s one way to save money, I guess…

But it sounds pretty sleazy to me!

Check out the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer was impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person didn’t hold back.

I’m not sure that’s something to be bragging about…

Most people seemed to agree.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.