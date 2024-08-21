Husband Discovered His In-Laws Were Using Their Netflix Account, So He Thought Of A Way To Annoy Them Into Quitting

I have no problem sharing my Netflix account with family members whom I’m close with.

But in this story, when this guy discovered that his dreaded in-laws were using their Netflix account, he devised an evil plan that would surely annoy them.

Read the story below and find out how the story progressed.

It gets better, I promise.

You want to use our Netflix? No worries I absolutely despise my in-laws. They’re money-grabbing monsters. Long story short, they nearly made my wife, children, and I homeless a few years ago because of their own greed, and see no issues with it.

He discovered that his in-laws are using their Netflix account.

Anyway, I come home after work, and my wife has had a rubbish day, so I order a takeaway and we settle for a night of binge-watching TV. Then, I see that my in-laws have profiles on our Netflix. I don’t even mention it, but I’m fuming.

So, he set their profiles to “kids” profiles.

Those thieving little jerks can’t even cough up a few £ a month for Netflix. I talk to my friend about it, he laughs, and I rage more. So I set their profiles to “kids,” and they can’t watch anything with a higher rating than “U.” I also set a password on our profile, so they can’t go into the settings to change. I’m loving it, swaggering around, thinking I’m a champ, showing off my pettiness to the guys at work, and telling everyone and anyone who’d listen.

His wife changed it back though.

They’ve asked my wife about it. She changes it back, and I give it the whole, “My goodness! How on Earth has that happened? Must be a system error or something.” I change it back again. What a hero I am!

When he learned that they started paying, he put it back to normal settings.

I tell everyone the second time how I’ve effectively ruined their lives, now that their viewing options are Paw Patrol and Noddy. Turns out, they’ve been sending my wife the money for Netflix for some time now. I’ve since changed the viewing settings back to standard.

Hahaha! That was indeed petty. Let’s find out what other Reddit users have to say.

We want to know!

Same petty revenge from this user.

Too bad, the wife didn’t join the plan, says this one.

Yup, fair play indeed.

Finally, this user loves the level of OP’s pettiness.

You want a free ride?

Then enjoy Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Cocomelon!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.