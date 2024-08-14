Trainer Was Hired By Planet Fitness And Was Told To Clean The Toilets On His First Day. – ‘They got me messed up.’

I know a lot of people get surprised when they start new jobs because they’re given tasks they weren’t expecting, but this seems pretty ridiculous.

Here’s what happened: a man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that he was hired as a trainer at a Planet Fitness location…but then things didn’t go as planned…

The man said, “So, it’s my first day working at Planet Fitness. I can tell it ain’t gonna work out. I signed up to show people different exercises, something like that. The manager comes up to me and goes, ‘Yo, Cor. I need you to go clean the toilets out.’”

He replied, “I signed up for trainer, not janitor.”

His manager told him that he was going to write him up and that if he had one more infraction, he would be fired.

The man said that he told his manager he could fire him then because he refused to clean toilets.

His caption reads, “Got fired at Planet Fitness. They got me messed up‼️”

Well, that didn’t last too long…

@c0ryhg Got fired at Planet Fitness They got me messed up‼️ ♬ original sound – C0ryhg

