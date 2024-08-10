Verizon Customer Was Charged $10,000+ After She Was A Customer For Only One Week. – ‘My account was overdrawn. I couldn’t pay my bills.’

Well, that doesn’t look good, now does it…?

A TikTokker told viewers that she had an unsettling experience with Verizon…after she’d only been a customer for a week.

She explained that she bought phones from Verizon around Christmas, quickly became unhappy with the company’s services, and returned the equipment.

She said, “I turned it back to the corporate location. Long story short, on Feb. 14, they charged me $4,936.56 for supposed equipment that I didn’t return.”

She showed them that she had indeed returned the equipment and said, “So you can take $5,000 out of my account? It was crazy. My account was overdrawn. I couldn’t pay my bills. And I got the money back in two days. So I’m going about my business, and again, for a second time, on 3/15 they took out $5,234.12 out of my account. Again! And I was like, are you kidding me?”

She said a Verizon employee tried to say she was charged because of autopay.

She explained, “There is no account. There is no autopay. You guys received the equipment, so there is nothing to autopay. Yet, y’all have taken my money. Verizon, you’re going to give me a stroke. I’m a single mom. I can’t even buy groceries for my kids.”

Things continued to go downhill when she didn’t get the money back in three days like she was told.

She asked TikTok viewers, “Are there lawyers, attorneys, anybody I can talk to about this? Is it legal? I don’t have an account. Not even seven days. And turned it all off. Turned everything back in like I was supposed to do. And now over $10,000 later. Overdraft account. Missing work. This is absolutely absurd.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

