Woman At The Park Demanded A Guy With Scars Move Because She Said It’s Making Her Kids Uncomfortable, But He Refused To Apologize For How He Looks

You know what sucks? Bullying people for the way they look.

Enter an entitled woman who thinks she’s the queen of the world, asking OP to move away from her kids because she can’t handle his appearance.

The nerve, right?

Read the story for yourself and be the judge!

AITA for refusing to leave a park for the way I look? For context, I have a lot of scars on my face. Due to restrictions on this site, I can’t explain too much about my scars. Hopefully, it’s not too much for me to say that I did it to myself, and I have been clean from doing that for over a year.

OP went to a park with his friends.

I was at quite a large park with a two of my friends. After walking for a bit, we decided to take a seat on a bench. My friend is an amputee, and struggles to walk long distances sometimes. The bench happened to be next to a park with a lot of children playing.

A woman asked them to sit somewhere else.

We sat at this bench for about 5 minutes, and a woman approached us from the park. She glanced at me, and looked only at my friends, and said… “I’m sorry but your friend’s face is making my children and other children uncomfortable. Could you sit somewhere else?”

OP didn’t want to.

I was totally embarrassed and expected my friends to refuse. However, they apologised, and were getting up to leave. I said to the woman and my friends that I wouldn’t move to another bench. The woman said that I should respect her children’s innocence, and that I should expect to have “limitations in life.”

But eventually, they left.

My friends and I ended up leaving just because I didn’t want to discuss anymore. Now, I don’t know whether I was in the wrong or right. My friends think that the woman was in her rights to expect us to move and somewhat agree with the things she said. So, AITA?

This is a bit sad. Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

This user said the woman was ridiculous.

While this one said, the woman should have been the one to move.

Even the friends are unbelievable, said this user.

This story is making people mad.

It’s her problem. Period.

The audacity! She doesn’t own that space… or any other space in the world!

