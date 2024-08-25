Woman Exposes All The Dirty Secrets That Hotels Are Hiding From Customers. – ‘Unless there is visible contamination, stain, or something on it, it does not get washed.’

So, you thought staying in a hotel meant a spot of luxury in your life – wrong – according to a former hotel worker!

Eeek. Now do I need to cancel my Fall vacation?

Apparently that hotel we’ve been eyeing up might not be the heavenly experience we thought.

Well, ‘least not according to former hotel worker and current TikToker Lusea (@Lusea).

She claims hotels often cut corners when it comes to cleaning rooms. I know, that sounds pretty nasty!

Lusea said she had worked at a well-known chain hotel when she was younger.

And she claims that hotels don’t wash comforters. Eeek.

Lusea said: “Staying at a hotel is one of the nastiest things you can do. I don’t care how ritzy it is. Corners will be cut,” she alleges.

She then shares a list of reasons why hotels are the “nastiest.”

“Duvet covers and comforters are never washed. Unless there is visible contamination, stain, or something on it. It does not get washed,” she said.

She claimed glasses and glassware in hotel rooms get washed in the bathroom sing with a “rag and whatever cleaner or soap you have there, and then put back.”

She added: “The towels that are in the hotel room that are used by people staying in the hotel room are what we used to clean the shower, the bathtub, and the bathroom, and then send them down to the laundry. The towels you are using to shower with double as cleaning rags,” Lusea claimed.

She then went on to allege that garbage in hotel rooms is dumped into a bigger garbage trolly!

And she explained that cleaners are super rushed and that’s another reason why the rooms are sometimes neglected.

She said: “You have to do it quickly. Get in, get it clean, and get out. You are on a time constraint, so corners are cut. The cleaning staff will cut corners in every way that they can to meet their time markers because they have to.”

Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m packing wipes and hand sanitizer!

