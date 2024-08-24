‘It’s not about you, it’s about us.’ – Student Refused To Walk At Graduation Because Of Mental Health Issues, So Her Family Withheld Their Love As Punishment

If you graduate it’s meant to be one of the most important points of your life, but some folks are criticizing their parents for trying to hijack that big day.

Most students look forward to their graduation because they’ve put a lot of hard work into their future and they want to mark it and celebrate that huge win.

But what if your mom and dad were like ‘no, we own this day!’. Eh, cough, get right back there, folks! This is a day for the young!

Young TikToker @saygracee23 actually nearly broke hearts I’m sure, when she said her mother’s side of her family tried to verbally coerce her into walking for her high school graduation and she was suffering undiagnosed mental health issues, including crippling anxiety!!!

Apparently it was their belief the ceremonies are actually for families and not the students!

Grace said her two older brothers got a book called ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ and a letter from their parents when they graduated. And she’d been excited for years to get hers.

But due to having had anxiety and mental health issues, Grace didn’t want to walk during her graduation. Fair? Absolutely!

But not to her mom, she claimed.

“I ended up casually telling my mother I didn’t want to walk at graduation,” she said.

This was however, several years before she was diagnosed.

“I don’t really feel like walking at graduation,” she told her mom.

She claimed her mom responded: ‘What are you talking about?.’

Grace then said she told her mom “The thought of everyone staring at me, the thought of walking across the long stage, is giving me such dread and anxiety, that I think I might throw up or have a panic attack in front of everybody.”

She said she had night terrors about walking at graduation. Things got that bad.

But her mom’s reaction didn’t cut it, she said. “My mother tells me, ‘You’re doing it, you’re doing it. There’s no questions asked, you’re doing it.’

She responded that she didn’t want to and then she claimed her mom told her: “It’s not for you, it’s not about you, it’s about us. It’s about your family.”

She wound up sitting an exam later and didn’t have to do the walk but her family were still unhappy, she claimed – even though she still graduated.

“And I didn’t get the book,” she added, still looking sad about this.

She said she assumed she wasn’t going to get the book because in “their head, I didn’t graduate.”

But then later, she claimed they gave the book to her boyfriend, with a special message inside! What?!

Grace explained that it had been the most “hurtful” experience.

But she had already endured enough, saying her family had “withheld love as punishment.” She added: “If you’ve dealt with narcissistic people before, that’s their favorite thing to do.”

There’s something about this clip, it makes you want to hug Grace and hope she’s happy.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

People showing love for Grace.

Grace is a star!

Nothing but love for our Grace!

Let’s hope Grace is happy and living her life how she wants now!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.