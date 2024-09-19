College Student’s Germaphobe Brother Blames Her For A Clogged Shower Drain, So She Decides To Leave Her Hair Elsewhere To Gross Him Out

When a clean freak meshes with a naturally messy person, it’s never a good combo.

My(21 F) brother (22 M) blamed me for the shower drain getting clogged when it wasn’t my fault and I made sure my hair didn’t go down the drain again. Most of the year I’m away at college. My school is about an hour and half away so on some weekends I come home on Friday. When I’m home, I share a bathroom with my brother and our shower drain sometimes gets clogged and it won’t drain quickly so when someone showers they’re standing in their own shower water.

My brother is also a germaphobe and a neat freak. I’m a bit of mess. So my brother and dad had “fixed” the shower while I was away at school. I come home on Friday night and having just took a shower Friday morning I didn’t shower when I got home.

Well Saturday morning my brother comes down the stairs claiming that the shower was clogged with my hair. I do have long hair and it does come out in the shower sometimes. However, I had not taken a shower at home yet. But he would not listen. It was my fault that it was clogged and they would have to fix it again.

He went on a rampant for a while about how I should be the one fixing it even though I didn’t shower! I was angry and told him so but in the end I helped my dad out because my brother sucks. Getting to my revenge.

The next time I took a shower and when I was washing my hair some came out, like usual. So instead of cleaning it up and tossing it like I usually do, I stuck it up on the walls. This was Sunday morning and I left right after.

My brother threw a fit when he showered but it wasn’t my problem. I told him “well it wasn’t in the drain.” And promptly hung up on him.

