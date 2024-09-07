A Driver Wouldn’t Let Him Change Lanes On The Highway, So He Forced Him To Speed And He Got Pulled Over

If you’ve ever had something like this happen, you know how satisfying it is!

I’m talking about when someone is driving like a jerk on the road and you see them get pulled over by the cops.

It’s wonderful!

And the person who wrote this story had a great story to tell.

Check out what happened.

Guy wouldn’t let me pass him on the highway so I got him pulled over. “A while back now I was driving home on a 2-lane highway between cities pretty late at night and a dude in a Dodge Charger was in front of me. We were both going a bit above the limit (nothing crazy, only like 10 km/hr for him and 20 km/hr for me). I wanted to pass so I moved into the left passing lane and he proceeded to accelerate to exceed my speed and jump into the left lane to cut me off.

He was doing it on purpose.

I thought nothing of it; figured he was speeding up and I still get to go the speed I wanted so I got back in the right lane and kept at the same speed. But then the jerk jumps back in the right lane to cut me off again and slows down to below the limit. Every time I tried to pass him he’d do the same thing.

They had an idea…

After like 20 mins of this, as I’ve done this drive many times I remembered we were getting close to a side road where police like to hide. So I stepped on the gas and went like 40 over the limit and sure enough he tried to cut me off again by going about 50 over. I quickly slowed down right before we passed the side road and the cop immediately jumped out and pulled him over. I’ve never felt a greater moment of satisfaction in my life. If you are out there, Dodge Charger guy, **** you.”

Play silly games… win silly prizes!

